Bihar's Bankipur Showdown: BJP vs. Kishor in Highly Anticipated Bypoll

In a strong show of confidence, Union Minister Giriraj Singh declared that Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency is set to uphold its tradition by re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming bypolls. Singh dismissed the aspirations of political strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor, suggesting Kishor's earlier electoral performance has already been unmasked, paving the way for another defeat in the forthcoming election.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), for which Kishor will be contesting, previously vied for over 230 seats in the state's 2025 elections but failed to secure a victory, even losing deposits in multiple contests. Bankipur's seat became available following BJP President Nitin Nabin's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Having represented Bankipur since 2010, Nabin's legacy is a significant backdrop to Kishor's electoral debut, framed by Kishor's promise of moving beyond conventional caste and religion-based politics.

Kishor's choice of Bankipur is a bold one, challenging BJP's 15-year stronghold. He calls for a vote that moves away from fear-based politics, either involving Lalu Prasad Yadav or the BJP, urging the electorate for a change. The by-election for the 182-Bankipur Assembly will occur on July 30, marking a pivotal moment for both parties in Bihar's dynamic political sphere.