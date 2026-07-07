PWD Minister Calls for Supreme Court Probe into Ayodhya Temple Allegations

In a significant move, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has scheduled a high-level meeting to assess disaster preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. The meeting aims to evaluate road connectivity, bridge projects, and the deployment of heavy machinery to tackle monsoon-induced disruptions across the state.

Apart from monsoon preparedness, Minister Singh raised concerns over alleged irregularities related to donations and land transactions in connection to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into these allegations, emphasizing that the issue transcends politics and touches the hearts of millions of devotees.

Singh criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for potential involvement in corruption linked to the temple, highlighting the emotional and spiritual connection of the issue. He advocated for an independent probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge, underscoring the need for accountability and transparency in handling the alleged irregularities.