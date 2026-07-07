BJP Pledges Transformation and Growth in Jammu and Kashmir

BJP National President Nitin Nabin emphasized the party's commitment to developing Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation. On a visit coinciding with Syama Prasad Mukherjee's birth anniversary, he discussed bolstering BJP's presence and implementing central schemes. Nabin highlighted the region's development focus, burgeoning tourism, and cultural preservation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST
BJP Pledges Transformation and Growth in Jammu and Kashmir
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin reiterated the party’s dedication to bolstering growth in the region. Speaking during a two-day visit, Nabin celebrated the transformation post-Article 370's abrogation and highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's closer integration with India.

The visit, which coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, saw discussions at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office alongside BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. Nabin shared insights into the strategic strengthening of the party’s organization and the seamless implementation of central government schemes within the Union Territory.

Highlighting ongoing development efforts and the focus on tourism, Nabin expressed confidence in the BJP’s role both as a vigilant opposition and through central government initiatives aimed at empowering the residents. He touched upon the burgeoning sense of pride among women and youth due to consistent governmental efforts, ensuring a dedicated focus on preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

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