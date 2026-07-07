BJP Accuses Owaisi of Prioritizing Foreigners Over Hyderabadis

In a pointed critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy accused Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), of prioritizing the interests of Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims over traditional residents of Hyderabad.

Reddy's comments came as a response to Owaisi's demand for the state government to issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process, arguing it would illegitimately grant citizenship to illegal immigrants.

Highlighting the government's "detect, delete and deport" strategy against unauthorized occupants, Reddy labeled Owaisi's demand unconstitutional, asserting that it seeks political advantage by supporting foreigners allegedly residing unlawfully in Hyderabad.