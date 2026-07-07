NATO Allies Unite for Defence Material Strategy

Nato Allies Are Committed To Work Together To Acquire

NATO allies have made a collective commitment under Secretary General Mark Rutte to enhance their defense readiness by working together on the acquisition, storage, and management of critical defense materials.

The announcement was made during a defense industry forum held in Ankara, signaling a strategic move by NATO to strengthen its operational capabilities.

The initiative involves multiple member countries, including Belgium, Canada, and Turkey, as they strategize on cooperation in handling defense stockpiles.