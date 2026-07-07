Rutte Calls for Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution

NATO boss Mark Rutte advocates for a 'transatlantic defence industrial revolution,' urging defence companies to increase risk-taking. His call was made at a NATO defence industry forum in Ankara, just before a summit of the alliance's leaders. Rutte emphasizes the need for a robust industrial response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Boss Mark Rutte Called On Tuesday For A Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution And Urged Defence Companies To Take More Risks With Their Investments The Hum Of Machinery Must Become A Roar | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:51 IST
Rutte Calls for Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mark Rutte, NATO's chief, has urged for a 'transatlantic defence industrial revolution,' emphasizing the urgent need for defence companies to increase their investment risks. The statement was made on Tuesday at a NATO defence industry forum in Ankara.

Rutte underscored the necessity for increased industrial activity, stating, 'The hum of machinery must become a roar.' His remarks were made ahead of a critical summit of NATO leaders in Turkey's capital.

He stressed that industries across all represented nations must be prepared to take on greater risks, assuring them that the demand for enhanced defence capabilities is evident and growing.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026