Rutte Calls for Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution

Nato Boss Mark Rutte Called On Tuesday For A Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution And Urged Defence Companies To Take More Risks With Their Investments The Hum Of Machinery Must Become A Roar

Mark Rutte, NATO's chief, has urged for a 'transatlantic defence industrial revolution,' emphasizing the urgent need for defence companies to increase their investment risks. The statement was made on Tuesday at a NATO defence industry forum in Ankara.

Rutte underscored the necessity for increased industrial activity, stating, 'The hum of machinery must become a roar.' His remarks were made ahead of a critical summit of NATO leaders in Turkey's capital.

He stressed that industries across all represented nations must be prepared to take on greater risks, assuring them that the demand for enhanced defence capabilities is evident and growing.