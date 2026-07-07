Rutte Calls for Transatlantic Defence Industrial Revolution
NATO boss Mark Rutte advocates for a 'transatlantic defence industrial revolution,' urging defence companies to increase risk-taking. His call was made at a NATO defence industry forum in Ankara, just before a summit of the alliance's leaders. Rutte emphasizes the need for a robust industrial response.
Mark Rutte, NATO's chief, has urged for a 'transatlantic defence industrial revolution,' emphasizing the urgent need for defence companies to increase their investment risks. The statement was made on Tuesday at a NATO defence industry forum in Ankara.
Rutte underscored the necessity for increased industrial activity, stating, 'The hum of machinery must become a roar.' His remarks were made ahead of a critical summit of NATO leaders in Turkey's capital.
He stressed that industries across all represented nations must be prepared to take on greater risks, assuring them that the demand for enhanced defence capabilities is evident and growing.
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