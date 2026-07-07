Indian Court Orders Unblocking of Youth Party's X Account

An Indian Court Directed The Federal Government To Unblock The X Account Of The Youth Cockroach Janta Party Cjp On Tuesday

An Indian court has directed the federal government to unblock the X account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). This decision comes more than a month after the account was taken offline following a surge in popularity that saw it garner around 200,000 followers shortly after its inception.

The account, initiated by a newly-formed youth political group, quickly gained traction on the platform, leading to its abrupt suspension. The reasons behind the account's shutdown were not disclosed at the time, causing concern and prompting legal action by the party.

The court's ruling marks a significant victory for the CJP, whose founder expressed relief and optimism about the decision. A lawyer involved in the case confirmed the ruling, highlighting the judicial recognition of social media as an important tool for political engagement.