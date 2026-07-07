Britain Boosts Defense Arsenal with £190 Million Missile Investment

Britain is enhancing its military prowess by investing £190 million in the Precision Strike Missile program, aiming to acquire long-range weapons that can neutralize targets up to 500 kilometers. The initiative aligns with NATO objectives and may involve further developments in collaboration with the U.S. and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Said On Tuesday It Would Strengthen The Armys Longrange Capabilities By Spending Million Million On The Precision Strike Missile Prsm Programme | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:36 IST
Britain Boosts Defense Arsenal with £190 Million Missile Investment

In a strategic move to augment its military capabilities, Britain has announced a £190 million investment in the Precision Strike Missile program. The defense initiative is designed to bolster the Army's long-range deterrence, enabling precise strikes on targets up to 500 kilometers away.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, emphasized the importance of this procurement in reinforcing Britain's defense commitments. Britain's Ministry of Defence highlighted the missile system's role in meeting NATO's deterrence objectives, with initial deliveries anticipated by 2027.

The funding is part of Britain's Defence Investment Plan, though it still faces scrutiny for not reaching the NATO defense spending target of 3.5% of GDP. The program is a partnership with U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin and opens pathways for future collaboration in missile development with international partners, including Australia.

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