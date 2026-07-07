Escalating Tensions: Strikes and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

Israeli Strikes Killed At Least Two Palestinians In The Gaza Strip On Tuesday

At least two Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to local health officials. Medics reported that a man was killed, and two children were wounded in an airstrike in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza. The Israeli military stated the attack targeted a Hamas militant.

Later that day, another airstrike occurred near a campsite for displaced families, resulting in one fatality and five injuries, medical sources confirmed. As of now, the Israeli military has not commented on this particular incident.

Since the October 2023 U.S.-mediated ceasefire, Israel has launched numerous strikes in Gaza, citing threats from militants. Accusations of ceasefire breaches have been exchanged by both Israel and Hamas. The region remains tense as more than 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died in the ongoing conflict.