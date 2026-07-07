Will Marine Le Pen Campaign with an Electronic Ankle Tag?

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been cleared to run for president in 2027 by an appeals court, which shortened her sentence for misusing EU funds. She must decide whether to pursue her presidential ambitions despite the restriction of an electronic tag requiring her to remain at home nightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Was Cleared On Tuesday To Run For President In By An Appeals Court That Shortened Her Sentence For Misusing Eu Funds But Ordered Her To Wear An Electronic Tag For A Year Le Pens Presidential Hopes Had Been In Limbo Since March | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:58 IST
Will Marine Le Pen Campaign with an Electronic Ankle Tag?
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen received a chance to run for the 2027 presidency after an appeals court shortened her sentence for misusing EU funds. However, the court mandated she wear an electronic monitoring tag for a year.

Her political aspirations were jeopardized in 2025 when she was handed a five-year electoral ban for allegedly misappropriating funds from the European Parliament to pay wages at her National Rally party. Now cleared to campaign, Le Pen faces the challenge of overcoming voter concerns over her electronic monitoring while deciding if she should contest in the upcoming presidential election.

The court's decision also revised her penal conditions, reducing a potential two-year jail term to a suspended sentence. With her conviction upheld, the case has reignited debates within her party, especially regarding who should lead the far-right movement — Le Pen or her protégé, Jordan Bardella. Meanwhile, legal experts and political analysts are scrutinizing how these restrictions may impact her campaign.

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