Paris Court Upholds Le Pen Conviction, Opens Door to 2027 Presidential Bid

The Paris appeals court has upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds, though it reduced her ban from running for office. This ruling allows her to potentially run for the French presidency in 2027, despite serving part of a three-year jail term, with two years suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Paris Appeals Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds While Shortening Her Ban On Running For Elected Office | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:42 IST
Paris Court Upholds Le Pen Conviction, Opens Door to 2027 Presidential Bid
Marine Le Pen

In a pivotal ruling on Tuesday, the Paris appeals court maintained Marine Le Pen's conviction for the misuse of European Union funds. This verdict, however, modifies her ban on holding political office, opening the possibility for the National Rally leader to seek the French presidency in 2027.

The court mandated a three-year jail sentence for Le Pen, with two years suspended, and decreed that she wear an electronic ankle tag for one year. The decision has sparked a range of reactions across the political spectrum, with her lawyer expressing partial satisfaction and critics reiterating charges of embezzlement.

While Le Pen prepares for potential future political endeavors, voices from the French left highlight ethical concerns. They argue that her conviction should preclude her from consideration for public office, emphasizing a longstanding pattern of misuse of taxpayer funds by her party, the National Rally.

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