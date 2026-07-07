Gulf Tensions Erupt: Drone Strikes on Strategic Vessels Amid Mourning in Iran

Three Tankers Were Hit In The Strait Of Hormuz On Tuesday

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz escalated as three tankers, including a Qatari LNG carrier, were struck by drones, raising the risk of a significant explosion. The incidents occurred amid nationwide mourning for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, further complicating the already volatile geopolitical landscape.

Qatar has held Iran accountable for the attacks, lodging a formal protest against Tehran. The attacks have driven up oil prices and reignited concerns over the security of a critical maritime route that carries a significant portion of the world's energy supplies.

As the situation unfolds, the United States and other international players continue to navigate a delicate diplomacy, with accusations flying and potential military responses on the horizon. The future balance of power in the Gulf remains uncertain, keeping global markets and political leaders on edge.