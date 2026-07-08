Tensions Rise as Kremlin Urges Nations to Thwart Energy Infrastructure Attacks
The Kremlin has called on Turkey and other nations to help stop Ukraine from attacking international energy infrastructure following an alleged strike on a Gazprom gas pumping station. Russia claims Ukraine targeted the Krasnodarskaya pumping station, a key component in exporting gas to Turkey via the Blue Stream pipeline.
The Kremlin has urged Turkey and other countries to leverage their influence in preventing Ukraine from targeting international energy infrastructure. This plea comes in the wake of Moscow's claim that Ukraine attacked a gas pumping station.
Moscow accused Ukraine of striking Gazprom's Krasnodarskaya pumping station on Wednesday. This facility is crucial for exporting gas to Turkey via the Blue Stream pipeline, according to Russian officials.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the attack as 'very dangerous' and assured that Russia is taking steps to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.