The Kremlin Said On Wednesday It Hoped That Turkey And Other Countries Could Use Their Influence To Stop Ukraine From Attacking International Energy Infrastructure After What Moscow Said Was A Strike On A Gas Pumping Station Russia Earlier On Wednesday Accused Ukraine Of Attacking The Facility Gazproms Krasnodarskaya Pumping Station Which Services Gas Exports To Turkey Via The Blue Stream Pipeline Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Told Reporters That The Strike Was Very Dangerous And That Russia Was Taking Measures To Minimise The Danger Of Such Attacks

The Kremlin has urged Turkey and other countries to leverage their influence in preventing Ukraine from targeting international energy infrastructure. This plea comes in the wake of Moscow's claim that Ukraine attacked a gas pumping station.

Moscow accused Ukraine of striking Gazprom's Krasnodarskaya pumping station on Wednesday. This facility is crucial for exporting gas to Turkey via the Blue Stream pipeline, according to Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the attack as 'very dangerous' and assured that Russia is taking steps to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.