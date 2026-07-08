U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate as Agreement Crumbles

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End The Conflict Was Over

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the memorandum of understanding with Iran, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, as defunct, emphasizing his unwillingness to engage with Tehran.

The ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan and effective for 60 days, faltered as indirect negotiations in Qatar hit an impasse. Subsequently, the U.S. military resumed strikes against Iran.

Trump, ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara, disparaged the Iranian leadership. Concurrently, the U.S. revoked Iran's oil sale license, intensifying tensions and leaving little room for diplomatic solutions.