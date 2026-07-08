Trump's Tense NATO Summit Remarks: No More Trade with Spain

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday At A Nato Summit He Had Ordered His Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent To Cut Off All Trade With Spain

U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold announcement at a NATO summit on Wednesday, stating that he has directed his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, to cease all trade with Spain.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump criticized Spain as a "terrible partner," citing its failure to meet NATO's defense spending target of 5% of GDP and not allowing U.S. military use of Spanish airspace and bases during the Iran war.

This development follows reports of internal Pentagon discussions considering punitive measures, such as suspending Spain from NATO, due to its perceived lack of support for U.S. military operations.