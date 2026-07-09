Trump's Surprise Move: Patriot Missile License for Ukraine

President Donald Trump announced a surprising move to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors. This announcement, made at a NATO summit with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, marks a significant shift in U.S.-Ukraine relations, aiming to boost Ukraine's defensive capabilities in its ongoing war with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The Us Would Grant Ukraine A License To Manufacture Patriot Missile Interceptors | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:19 IST
Trump's Surprise Move: Patriot Missile License for Ukraine

In a surprising announcement at the NATO summit in Ankara, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors. This decision is viewed as a significant boost for Kyiv, which has long sought the production rights to these defensive weapons.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump expressed support for providing Ukraine with defensive weaponry. "We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool," Trump stated. The move represents a departure from his previous criticisms of Zelenskiy, indicating an evolving diplomatic relationship.

The announcement was welcomed by U.S. lawmakers and Ukrainian officials, with many viewing it as a crucial step in strengthening Ukraine's defenses amid continued aggression from Russia. However, the manufacturing details remain unresolved, with discussions suggesting possible production in Germany or another European country to avoid direct Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil.

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