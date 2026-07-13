Russian Politician Nadezhdin Detained Amid Foreign Agent Designation

Boris Nadezhdin, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin and anti-war politician in Russia, has found himself in police custody recently. His detention follows the Russian authorities' designation of him as a 'foreign agent', a tag applied increasingly to political dissenters.

Nadezhdin, who once served in Russia's parliament, attempted to challenge President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 election but faced significant obstacles when his candidacy was rejected due to alleged signature verification issues. A strident opponent of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he has long been a thorn in the side of the establishment.

The situation was further complicated when Nadezhdin faced charges related to an extremist symbol. Reporting from his lawyer suggests uncertainty about the specific symbol involved. This development is the latest in a series of legal predicaments for Nadezhdin, highlighting the mounting pressures on Russian political dissidents.