West Bengal's Unprecedented FIFA World Cup Celebration: A Statewide Football Festival

West Bengal is set to host public screenings of the FIFA World Cup, celebrating the state's fervent passion for football. This first-time initiative will be joined by top officials. Meanwhile, England faces France in a bronze playoff, with Argentina and Spain clashing in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:38 IST
West Bengal's Unprecedented FIFA World Cup Celebration: A Statewide Football Festival
West Bengal Minister Dr Indranil Khan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal is embracing its love for football with a groundbreaking initiative. The state government is organizing public screenings of the FIFA World Cup, a move meant to capture the deep-seated passion for the sport among its residents. This is the first such effort seen in the state, reflecting football's emotional resonance with the populace.

Announced by Minister Dr. Indranil Khan, the screenings will connect fans with state leaders including the Chief Minister and MLAs, who will attend these events across Kolkata and other regions. This initiative hopes to unite communities in celebrating the shared joy of the tournament, showcasing West Bengal's unique fervor.

While fans in West Bengal gear up for these celebratory events, international attention shifts to the United States. England is set to face France in a bid for third place, while Argentina and Spain prepare for their final showdown. Argentina's thrilling semifinal win against England sets them up against a strong Spanish squad, eager to repeat their 2010 victory at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026