West Bengal is embracing its love for football with a groundbreaking initiative. The state government is organizing public screenings of the FIFA World Cup, a move meant to capture the deep-seated passion for the sport among its residents. This is the first such effort seen in the state, reflecting football's emotional resonance with the populace.

Announced by Minister Dr. Indranil Khan, the screenings will connect fans with state leaders including the Chief Minister and MLAs, who will attend these events across Kolkata and other regions. This initiative hopes to unite communities in celebrating the shared joy of the tournament, showcasing West Bengal's unique fervor.

While fans in West Bengal gear up for these celebratory events, international attention shifts to the United States. England is set to face France in a bid for third place, while Argentina and Spain prepare for their final showdown. Argentina's thrilling semifinal win against England sets them up against a strong Spanish squad, eager to repeat their 2010 victory at the New York New Jersey Stadium.