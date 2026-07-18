Race Heats Up for South Carolina Senate Seat

Ralph Norman, Republican House member, announced his run for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina after Senator Lindsey Graham's death. Darline Graham, Lindsey's sister, temporarily fills the seat. President Trump supports Darline running for the permanent position in an upcoming special primary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:45 IST
Race Heats Up for South Carolina Senate Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

Ralph Norman, a Republican member of the U.S. House from South Carolina, has declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in the wake of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham's passing. Norman outlined his commitment to advancing former President Trump's America First agenda during a Fox News interview with Kayleigh McEnany.

In another development, Graham's sister, Darline Graham, was sworn in on Tuesday to temporarily occupy the vacant Senate seat. President Donald Trump announced he had asked Darline to contest for the permanent position in an upcoming special Republican primary scheduled for August 11.

Expressing his support, Trump shared on Truth Social that "there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," while endorsing her candidacy.

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