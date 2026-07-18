Trump Endorses Darline Graham Nordone for Senate Run

President Trump encourages newly appointed Senator Darline Graham Nordone to run for a full term in South Carolina, following her induction after brother Lindsey Graham's passing. With significant political backing, she contemplates a campaign to honor her late brother's legacy in the upcoming special Republican primary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:09 IST
Trump Endorses Darline Graham Nordone for Senate Run
US Senator Darline Graham Nordone of South Carolina, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has called on newly appointed Senator Darline Graham Nordone to enter the upcoming special Republican primary, aiming to secure a full Senate term for South Carolina. This development follows her induction into the Senate, succeeding her late brother, Lindsey Graham.

The political milestone was marked by a significant turnout at the induction ceremony, featuring members from both parties. Veteran Senator Chuck Grassley presided over the formal proceedings, which concluded with Senator Nordone receiving a standing ovation as she took her brother's desk in the chamber.

Notable figures at the event included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Trump affirmed Nordone's credentials, emphasizing her bond to the late senator. The meeting signals a significant effort by the administration to influence South Carolina's electoral landscape, with Nordone’s potential candidacy seen as a tribute to her brother's legacy.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026