Trump Endorses Darline Graham Nordone for Senate Run

US President Donald Trump has called on newly appointed Senator Darline Graham Nordone to enter the upcoming special Republican primary, aiming to secure a full Senate term for South Carolina. This development follows her induction into the Senate, succeeding her late brother, Lindsey Graham.

The political milestone was marked by a significant turnout at the induction ceremony, featuring members from both parties. Veteran Senator Chuck Grassley presided over the formal proceedings, which concluded with Senator Nordone receiving a standing ovation as she took her brother's desk in the chamber.

Notable figures at the event included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Trump affirmed Nordone's credentials, emphasizing her bond to the late senator. The meeting signals a significant effort by the administration to influence South Carolina's electoral landscape, with Nordone’s potential candidacy seen as a tribute to her brother's legacy.