Ralph Norman Announces Senate Run Following Lindsey Graham's Death

Ralph Norman, a Republican U.S. Representative from South Carolina, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate following Senator Lindsey Graham’s death. Norman aims to support Trump's 'America First' agenda. Meanwhile, Trump has endorsed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline, for the special Republican primary, scheduled for August 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:59 IST
Ralph Norman Announces Senate Run Following Lindsey Graham's Death
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, announced his intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat following the death of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham. "I will be laser-focused on passing President Trump's America First agenda," Norman stated on Fox News.

The announcement was made after former President Donald Trump expressed his support for Darline Graham, Lindsey's sister, urging her to enter the special Republican primary. Trump said she would be the best to honor her brother's legacy and added she would have his full endorsement.

Norman, who previously ran for governor, is well-established in South Carolina's political scene, serving as a U.S. Representative since 2017. His political career is backed by his stance on limited government and individual liberties, as noted in his congressional biography.

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