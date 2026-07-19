Explosive Assault: Kyiv Under Fire

Russian missiles targeted Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, early Sunday, claiming at least one life and injuring 13, officials reported. The attack led to widespread fires across the city.

Ukraine's air force flagged a potential ballistic missile threat, while fires erupted at key locations, including a dormitory and supermarket, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram.

The assault, which included hits on non-residential buildings and a supermarket, follows an increase in missile strikes as Ukraine faces a shortage of air defense systems designed in the U.S.