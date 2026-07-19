On Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that two ships were involved in an 'accident' while trying to navigate the Strait of Hormuz through what was described as an 'unsafe route.' According to reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency, two additional vessels chose to abandon this perilous path.

The Guards claimed that all four ships had disregarded Iranian warnings, allegedly acting under U.S. influence. The incident heightens tensions in the strategically crucial waterway, where military and economic interests often clash.

'Vessels that are influenced by the Americans and choose unsafe routes will undoubtedly face accidents,' the Guards warned, underscoring the potential for further confrontations in this volatile region.