In a notable diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Kremlin on Sunday. The gathering highlighted the military cooperation between the two nations amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Russia acknowledged the crucial support from North Korean forces in repelling a significant Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region in 2024. Under the terms of a mutual defense pact, North Korea dispatched 14,000 soldiers to assist Russia in maintaining its territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Choe conveyed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is steadfast in advancing comprehensive relations with Russia, underscoring the growing alliance between the two countries, as stated by the Kremlin.