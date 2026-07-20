Rachel Reeves Steps Down as Finance Minister Amidst Government Shift

Rachel Reeves has resigned as Britain's finance minister following Andy Burnham's rise to prime minister. Reeves expressed her support for Burnham and his cabinet, emphasizing her continued commitment to aiding the Labour government in its mission to implement necessary changes for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:33 IST
Rachel Reeves Steps Down as Finance Minister Amidst Government Shift
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rachel Reeves, the now-former finance minister of Britain, stepped down on Monday as Andy Burnham was appointed the new prime minister.

In a public statement on the platform X, Reeves offered her best wishes to her successor, Andy Burnham, and his cabinet. She pledged her ongoing support for the Labour government, stating her commitment to assisting in delivering the changes Britain needs.

This shift in leadership underscores a potential new direction for the Labour government as it seeks to address critical national issues.

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