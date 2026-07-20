Rachel Reeves Steps Down as Finance Minister Amidst Government Shift

Rachel Reeves, the now-former finance minister of Britain, stepped down on Monday as Andy Burnham was appointed the new prime minister.

In a public statement on the platform X, Reeves offered her best wishes to her successor, Andy Burnham, and his cabinet. She pledged her ongoing support for the Labour government, stating her commitment to assisting in delivering the changes Britain needs.

This shift in leadership underscores a potential new direction for the Labour government as it seeks to address critical national issues.