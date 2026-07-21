Tensions Surge: China and Philippines Clash in South China Sea

Beijing has called in the Philippine ambassador to discuss a recent clash between their naval forces in the South China Sea. The incident occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal, a contested region between the two nations.

The confrontation began when Philippine navy vessels reportedly came into collision with a Chinese patrol boat. Beijing accuses Manila of initiating the provocation and escalating tensions through what it terms 'malicious hype'.

Meanwhile, Manila countered by accusing China of aggressive behavior, including striking a navy staff member. China's foreign ministry described the Philippines' actions as egregious, but allowed medical aid transport out of humanitarian concern. The situation remains fraught, with diplomatic tensions rising.