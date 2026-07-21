Ten Years On: Tensions Persist Over South China Sea Arbitration Ruling

Marking the tenth anniversary of the PCA's ruling against China's South China Sea claims, international support remains strong for the Philippines. Despite China's dismissive stance and allegations against the Philippines, a group of 14 nations emphasized their commitment to a rules-based order, highlighting ongoing tensions and disputes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:47 IST
Ten Years On: Tensions Persist Over South China Sea Arbitration Ruling
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's (PCA) landmark ruling against China's claims in the South China Sea on July 12 reached its tenth anniversary. In anticipation, Beijing increased its rhetoric against the Philippines, which filed the case. In solidarity, 14 nations issued a joint statement backing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Countries such as Australia, Japan, and the USA reaffirmed the decision supported by the European Union. They reminded China of its obligations under international law, emphasizing that the PCA ruling is final. They rejected China's maritime claims based on 'historic rights' as unfounded and reiterated legal principles.

Despite its obligations, China openly dismissed the ruling. Representatives like Senior Colonel Jiang Bin from China's Ministry of National Defense criticized the process and outcome. Beijing continues to advance territorial claims through assertions of historical rights, complicating regional relations and stability.

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