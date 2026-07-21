Government Receives Final Report on Phillips Children Inquiry

Bishop said the Government must also take into account existing suppression orders issued by both the Family Court and the High Court while preparing the report for release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:26 IST
Government Receives Final Report on Phillips Children Inquiry
Bishop acknowledged the work of Inquiry Chair Justice Simon Moore KC and his team, thanking them for completing the report and presenting their findings to the Government. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has received the final report from the Public Inquiry into the disappearance of the Phillips children, marking the completion of an investigation that was launched to examine the circumstances surrounding the high-profile case. The report was presented to the Office of the Governor-General before being formally delivered to Attorney-General Chris Bishop, in line with the inquiry's terms of reference. The Government will now review its findings before releasing the document publicly.

Report to Be Tabled in Parliament

Attorney-General Chris Bishop said the report will be presented to the House of Representatives as soon as practical. Before that takes place, officials will assess whether parts of the document need to be removed to ensure they do not interfere with the administration of justice. The review will determine whether any material could affect ongoing legal matters or other judicial processes, making careful consideration necessary before publication.

Court Orders and Child Welfare Under Review

Bishop said the Government must also take into account existing suppression orders issued by both the Family Court and the High Court while preparing the report for release. Protecting the welfare and privacy of the Phillips children will remain a key consideration throughout the process. Any decision on publishing the report will need to balance public transparency with legal obligations and the children's wellbeing.

Government to Consider Inquiry Recommendations

The Public Inquiry was announced on 27 November 2025 by then Attorney-General Judith Collins to examine the disappearance of the Phillips children and the events surrounding the case. The Government said it will carefully examine the inquiry's recommendations and provide its formal response in the coming weeks after reviewing the report in full.

Thanks to the Inquiry Team

Bishop acknowledged the work of Inquiry Chair Justice Simon Moore KC and his team, thanking them for completing the report and presenting their findings to the Government. The report is expected to play an important role in informing the Government's next steps once legal reviews and necessary safeguards have been completed.

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