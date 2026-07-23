Chip Giants Intel and AMD Forge Long-Term Deals Amid CPU Price Surge

Intel and AMD are signing long-term purchase agreements with Chinese server customers to address CPU supply constraints and rising prices, driven by escalating demand for AI data-centre infrastructure. These deals highlight a broader trend of extended commitments beyond AI accelerators to server processors and other critical components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:52 IST
Chip Giants Intel and AMD Forge Long-Term Deals Amid CPU Price Surge
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U.S. chipmaking behemoths Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are engaging in strategic, long-term purchase commitments with Chinese server customers. This move comes as the prices for data-center processors sharply rise, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The burgeoning demand for AI capabilities has pushed beyond traditional AI accelerators, expanding the need for components such as memory, networking equipment, and server processors. This shift allows suppliers like Intel and AMD to negotiate extended purchase agreements, often locking in supply commitments, while leaving prices flexible.

Intel and AMD's discussions mirror a notable trend from the memory-chip sector, where AI-fueled shortages are prompting buyers to secure long-term supply commitments. However, the heightened demand and ensuing CPU supply constraints are leading to soaring prices for Chinese cloud and internet providers, with some CPU prices increasing by over 40% since the year's start.

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