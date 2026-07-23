CJP Accuses BJP of Disrupting Student Protest with Violence

Amid escalating tensions at a student protest, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representative Abhijeet Dipke has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of intentionally disrupting the peaceful assembly. According to Dipke, outsiders, allegedly sent by the BJP, have engaged in stone-pelting, aiming to defame and derail the month-long protest.

The conflict escalated as Dipke alleged a brutal police lathi charge against the protesters. He announced intentions to take legal action against the involved officers. Dipke emphasized the ongoing hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk, now in its 26th day, and continued to appeal to him to end the strike to preserve his health.

CJP leader Saurav Das labeled Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as 'non-negotiable,' promising an indefinite continuation of the protest. Das maintained that the demonstration should remain peaceful, criticizing previous government tactics to discredit such movements. Meanwhile, Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted the seriousness of examination paper leaks, urging a thorough parliamentary discussion.