Congress MP Moves Privilege Motion Over Alleged Police Manhandling

In a significant move within India’s parliamentary proceedings, Congress MP Hibi Eden has filed a notice for a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha. The motion addresses the alleged 'breach of parliamentary rights and immunities' faced by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several women MPs, stemming from an incident with the Delhi Police.

According to Eden's letter to the Lok Sabha's Secretary-General, the controversy ignited during a peaceful protest by Congress leaders on July 21. The protest, aimed at denouncing 'paper leaks and examination irregularities' purportedly under the Central Government's oversight, saw demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Detailing the protest's turmoil, Eden accused the police of 'brutal manhandling', particularly highlighting the treatment of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who he claims was forcibly taken to Chhatrasal Stadium - a move seen as disrespecting his parliamentary role. Eden described these actions as indicative of the government's approach towards opposition voices, urging immediate acknowledgement and action from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.