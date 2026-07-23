Congress MP Moves Privilege Motion Over Alleged Police Manhandling

Congress MP Hibi Eden has initiated a privilege motion in Lok Sabha regarding the alleged 'breach of parliamentary rights' of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several women MPs. He accuses Delhi Police of 'brutal manhandling' during a protest against examination irregularities, demanding action from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:51 IST
Congress MP Moves Privilege Motion Over Alleged Police Manhandling
Congress MP Hibi Eden (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move within India’s parliamentary proceedings, Congress MP Hibi Eden has filed a notice for a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha. The motion addresses the alleged 'breach of parliamentary rights and immunities' faced by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several women MPs, stemming from an incident with the Delhi Police.

According to Eden's letter to the Lok Sabha's Secretary-General, the controversy ignited during a peaceful protest by Congress leaders on July 21. The protest, aimed at denouncing 'paper leaks and examination irregularities' purportedly under the Central Government's oversight, saw demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Detailing the protest's turmoil, Eden accused the police of 'brutal manhandling', particularly highlighting the treatment of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who he claims was forcibly taken to Chhatrasal Stadium - a move seen as disrespecting his parliamentary role. Eden described these actions as indicative of the government's approach towards opposition voices, urging immediate acknowledgement and action from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

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