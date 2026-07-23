Rajya Sabha Uproar Over NEET-UG Paper Leak: Heated Exchanges and Protests Erupt

The Rajya Sabha session was disrupted as Opposition members protested alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The controversy saw accusations fly between the government and opposition, with calls for Union Education Minister's resignation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for fast-track courts to address paper leaks swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:55 IST
Rajya Sabha Uproar Over NEET-UG Paper Leak: Heated Exchanges and Protests Erupt
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ Sansad tv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha session erupted in chaos on Thursday, with proceedings suspended until noon due to vociferous protests by Opposition members over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. As tensions soared, fiery exchanges took place between government officials and Opposition leaders, with neither side ready to relent on the paper leak issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the government's preparedness to address the NEET controversy but accused the Opposition of hindering discussions by setting preconditions. He reiterated the collective demand for a comprehensive discussion on NEET without political posturing and highlighted the Prime Minister's call for establishing fast-track courts to expedite justice in such cases.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Prime Minister's statements as provocative and demanded the resignation of the Education Minister before engaging in further dialogue. Meanwhile, protests paralleled by NDA counter-demonstrations marked the day with Opposition forces, including Sonia Gandhi, pressuring for action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026