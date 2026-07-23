Rajya Sabha Uproar Over NEET-UG Paper Leak: Heated Exchanges and Protests Erupt
The Rajya Sabha session was disrupted as Opposition members protested alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The controversy saw accusations fly between the government and opposition, with calls for Union Education Minister's resignation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for fast-track courts to address paper leaks swiftly.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha session erupted in chaos on Thursday, with proceedings suspended until noon due to vociferous protests by Opposition members over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. As tensions soared, fiery exchanges took place between government officials and Opposition leaders, with neither side ready to relent on the paper leak issue.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the government's preparedness to address the NEET controversy but accused the Opposition of hindering discussions by setting preconditions. He reiterated the collective demand for a comprehensive discussion on NEET without political posturing and highlighted the Prime Minister's call for establishing fast-track courts to expedite justice in such cases.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Prime Minister's statements as provocative and demanded the resignation of the Education Minister before engaging in further dialogue. Meanwhile, protests paralleled by NDA counter-demonstrations marked the day with Opposition forces, including Sonia Gandhi, pressuring for action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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