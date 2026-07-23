Zelenskiy Announces New Defense Leadership Amid Mobilization Push

Ukraine President Zelenskiy has appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new top commander and Yvhenii Khmara as the acting defense minister, focusing on improving military mobilization. Former defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov was offered a vice prime minister role, while Yuliia Svyrydenko could become Ukraine's envoy to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:27 IST
Zelenskiy Announces New Defense Leadership Amid Mobilization Push
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  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced significant changes in the country's military leadership on Thursday, appointing Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new top commander.

Alongside Drapatyi, Yvhenii Khmara assumes the role of acting defense minister, both charged with spearheading efforts to enhance mobilization for the nation.

In a reshuffle following protests, former defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov was offered the position of vice prime minister for defense innovation, while Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's former Prime Minister, is considered for the role of U.S. envoy.

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