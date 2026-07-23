Ford and Geely Collaborate to Electrify Spanish Auto Production

Geely Auto and Ford have announced a collaboration to manufacture electric SUVs at Ford's factory in Spain, tapping into unused production capacity ahead of impending European local-content regulations. The joint venture, majority-owned by Ford, will see the first Geely electric vehicles produced in Valencia by 2028, marking Geely's inaugural European production facility.

As part of the agreement, Ford's workforce will transition to the new joint venture, with further employment opportunities anticipated as production ramps up. Ford's European Head, Jim Baumbick, emphasized the strategic move to maximize factory utilization, a significant milestone in Ford's recent discussions with Geely.

Despite the collaboration's potential disruption to U.S. markets, Ford and Geely aim to capitalize on Spain's manufacturing advantages, including lower costs and established infrastructure. The partnership aims to boost local job creation and supplier engagement, enhancing both companies' competitive stance in the evolving global electric vehicle market.