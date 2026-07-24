Missile Collaboration: Poland's Strategic Proposal Amidst Historical Tensions

Poland has made a strategic proposal to jointly produce missiles for the Patriot air defence system with Ukraine and the United States. This initiative, revealed by Poland's Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka during a visit to Washington, aims to bolster security and address American concerns.

The proposal includes manufacturing the interceptors in a safe European location, likely avoiding Ukraine, due to potential Russian threats. Poland's offer is part of a trilateral cooperation plan involving Kyiv, Washington, and Warsaw, focusing on a secure production environment.

Despite Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, historical tensions remain. Relations soured earlier this year over historical disputes, but Poland continues to push for collaboration, reflecting its commitment to enhancing its regional security role.