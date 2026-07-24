Argentine President Backs Bolsonaro's Bid Amid Political Turmoil

Argentine President Javier Milei embarks on a strategic visit to Brazil to lend his support to Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign. This move seeks to extend the recent trend of right-wing victories across Latin America, as Bolsonaro battles political scandals and declining poll numbers against current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The endorsement comes at a crucial time when Bolsonaro's campaign is marred by internal disputes and a significant poll deficit. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, remains under house arrest for a coup attempt, further complicating the younger Bolsonaro's campaign. Milei's backing is seen as a tactical effort to consolidate support and reinvigorate the base.

Analysts observe that despite these challenges, the conservative wave driven by concerns over crime and the economy could offer Bolsonaro a fighting chance. The senator's agenda focuses on stringent law-and-order measures and economic reforms. As Bolsonaro maneuvers within an intense political climate, the coming months will determine if he can secure a place in Brazil's presidential race.