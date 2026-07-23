Iranian Commanders Bolster Houthi Threat in Red Sea

Iran has reportedly flown commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) along with military advisers and equipment into Yemen. This development signals Tehran's intent to enhance the capabilities of its Houthi allies in threatening shipping routes in the Red Sea, according to multiple sources, including two from Iran.

The IRGC personnel and military equipment were reportedly flown on a Mahan Air flight from Tehran to Yemen on July 13. Originally set to land in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, the flight was redirected to Hodeidah after a Saudi-backed attack on the Sanaa airport. Sources claim the commanders aimed to support Houthi operations and provide training on missile systems.

The move coincided with heightened tensions, as the Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, intensifying threats to global maritime trade. The arrival of IRGC personnel highlights Iran's ongoing support for the Houthis amidst the lengthy civil war with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.