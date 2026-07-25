Guterres' Historic Return: A New Era for Syria

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Syria, marking a pivotal shift since the end of Assad's regime and the start of a transitional period. Guterres underscores the opportunity for stability and prosperity in Syria, while addressing issues like sectarian violence and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 14:26 IST
Guterres' Historic Return: A New Era for Syria
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • Syria

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, made a landmark visit to Syria, signaling a significant shift in international engagement with the war-torn nation. This visit is the first by a serving UN chief since 2009, before the onset of the civil war.

In Damascus, Guterres met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, emphasizing the United Nations' solidarity with Syria as it navigates a transitional period post-civil war. This meeting is part of an effort to foster stability and prosperity in Syria, an effort supported by the international community.

Guterres' visit follows recent sectarian violence and coincides with Syria's attempts to rebuild its international ties. The United Nations chief will engage with various stakeholders, aiming to reinforce Syria's social fabric and international relations amid a backdrop of significant geopolitical changes.

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