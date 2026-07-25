Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Refinery

A Ukrainian drone strike has sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, highlighting Kyiv's long-range campaign against Russian energy sites. The attack could exacerbate fuel shortages in Russia. The refinery processes significant quantities of crude annually, producing both gasoline and diesel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 15:27 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Refinery
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack has set ablaze the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, according to local Russian officials on Saturday.

This strike, targeting a site over 2,000 km from Ukraine, emphasizes Kyiv's extended reach in its drone operations against Russian energy facilities. Governor Alexander Moor of the Tyumen region reported emergency crews at work but declined to provide more specifics.

The disruption is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages in Russia, already noticeable since May when Ukraine ramped up attacks on refineries to weaken Russia's war efforts. The Tyumen plant processes about 6 million tons of crude yearly, producing substantial outputs of gasoline and diesel.

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