Victoria's Political Shift: Premier Resigns Amid Growing One Nation Influence

The political landscape in Victoria is set for a significant change as Premier Jacinta Allan has announced her resignation, paving the way for a fresh leadership in her centre-left Labor Party. This move comes just ahead of the much-anticipated November election, which is seen as a critical test for the rising right-wing One Nation party.

Despite having led Victoria since 2023, Allan's tenure has been marked by declining approval ratings alongside growing voter fatigue from Labor’s prolonged 12-year governance. Some polls suggest the centre-right Liberal Party might seize power, potentially forming a coalition with One Nation.

The state is now poised to elect a new leader swiftly, as Allan opts to step down to prevent destabilizing the party before the election, focusing resources and time on the upcoming political challenge.