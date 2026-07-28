Victoria's Political Shift: Premier Resigns Amid Growing One Nation Influence
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan resigned, clearing the path for new leadership in the Labor Party before the November election. Her resignation comes amid declining approval ratings and the rise of One Nation's influence. Allan emphasized risks of a Liberal-One Nation coalition as she stepped down to avoid destabilization.
- Country:
- Australia
The political landscape in Victoria is set for a significant change as Premier Jacinta Allan has announced her resignation, paving the way for a fresh leadership in her centre-left Labor Party. This move comes just ahead of the much-anticipated November election, which is seen as a critical test for the rising right-wing One Nation party.
Despite having led Victoria since 2023, Allan's tenure has been marked by declining approval ratings alongside growing voter fatigue from Labor’s prolonged 12-year governance. Some polls suggest the centre-right Liberal Party might seize power, potentially forming a coalition with One Nation.
The state is now poised to elect a new leader swiftly, as Allan opts to step down to prevent destabilizing the party before the election, focusing resources and time on the upcoming political challenge.
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