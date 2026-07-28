Labour's Resurgence: Burnham Overtakes Farage's Reform in Polls

Britain's Labour Party has quickly rebounded in popularity, surpassing Nigel Farage's Reform UK in recent polls under the leadership of newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Three different surveys reported a boost for Burnham, indicating public approval for his initial policy measures after assuming office.

Labour's resurgence comes after Burnham, a former mayor known for his charismatic approach, took over from the unpopular Keir Starmer on July 20. Within a week, he implemented policies like the removal of taxes on energy bills and reductions in pub taxes, aiming to ease the cost of living for Britons.

Polls from Survation, More In Common, and YouGov illustrate a pattern where Labour has gained traction, marking its highest level of support in recent years. Meanwhile, Farage's Reform UK is grappling with allegations of undeclared donations, a challenge he describes as an establishment ploy against him. Burnham, encouraged by the poll successes, remains cautiously optimistic about Labour's path forward.