UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Rules Out Stamp Duty Changes
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced there will be no changes to stamp duty in the upcoming budget. Despite raising significant revenue, economists argue it hinders housing mobility. Burnham emphasizes the need for fairer taxation amidst economic pressures but confirms he will not alter major tax rates as outlined in Labour's manifesto.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed there will be no changes to stamp duty, a tax on home sales, in the upcoming budget. He made this announcement on Monday, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining current tax policies.
Stamp duty contributed £16.6 billion ($22.1 billion) in the last fiscal year. Despite the substantial revenue, economists argue that it discourages people from moving for employment or downsizing, leading to inefficient use of housing.
Burnham, who assumed office on July 20, stressed the importance of fair taxation in response to reporters. Although he mentioned potential increases in taxes due to financial pressures, the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto excludes raising income tax, national insurance, or VAT rates.
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