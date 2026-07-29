Keiko Fujimori: Peru's First Female President Amid Historic Rightward Shift

Keiko Fujimori has taken the presidential oath as Peru's leader, becoming the country's first female president and the latest in a series of conservative leaders elected across Latin America. Voters increasingly frustrated with crime, weak economic growth, and instability have turned to Fujimori's promises of reform.

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori's ascent marks a significant comeback for her influential political family after years of unsuccessful campaigns. Her narrow victory in June reflects deep political divisions, which she addressed in her inaugural speech by calling for reconciliation and healing.

Fujimori's leadership comes amid a broader rightward shift in Latin American politics, aligning with U.S. policy initiatives and proposing stronger cross-border anti-crime collaborations. Her cabinet appointments and policy plans indicate a focus on economic recovery, despite challenges such as opposition resistance and public skepticism.