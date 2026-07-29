UN Initiates Talks to Resolve Cyprus Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced plans to hold a multi-party meeting to address and resolve the long-standing conflict in Cyprus. The meeting will bring together Greece, Britain, and Turkey, the guarantor powers of Cyprus's independence, to discuss confidence building and substantial methodology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:37 IST
UN Initiates Talks to Resolve Cyprus Conflict
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Wednesday his intention to convene a crucial multi-party meeting aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Cyprus.

Speaking at a press event in Nicosia, the divided capital of Cyprus, Guterres announced the forthcoming 'five plus one' meeting.

The conference will include representatives from Greece, Britain, and Turkey, the nations holding guarantor status over Cyprus's independence.

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