Canada Calls for Halt to Israeli Settlements Amid Rising Violence
Canada has condemned the increasing violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and has called for an end to further settlement expansion. The United Nations reports that 18 Palestinians have been killed this year due to settler attacks, surpassing the previous year’s total.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has voiced stern condemnation over the escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, urging a cessation of Israeli settlement expansions.
The United Nations reports indicate a troubling rise in violence, with 18 Palestinians killed this year in incidents related to settler attacks, already exceeding last year's total.
A statement from the foreign ministry, shared on social media platform X, reaffirms Canada's position stating that these settlements are considered illegal under international law and demand immediate cessation.
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