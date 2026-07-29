Canada Calls for Halt to Israeli Settlements Amid Rising Violence

Canada has voiced stern condemnation over the escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, urging a cessation of Israeli settlement expansions.

The United Nations reports indicate a troubling rise in violence, with 18 Palestinians killed this year in incidents related to settler attacks, already exceeding last year's total.

A statement from the foreign ministry, shared on social media platform X, reaffirms Canada's position stating that these settlements are considered illegal under international law and demand immediate cessation.