Escalation in the Middle East: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Back

In a significant development, the United States and Saudi Arabia have launched their first joint airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. This action marks the resumption of U.S.-initiated combat in the Middle East, following a brief suspension announced by President Donald Trump last week.

The joint strikes entered the conflict into a new phase, as Saudi Arabia declared its participation alongside United States forces. The strikes, targeting several bases across Iraq, resulted in the death of at least 20 members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces, while dozens more were wounded.

The airstrikes have intensified the already volatile geopolitical landscape, with Iran responding by launching ballistic missiles at U.S. installations and ships. Diplomatic tensions further escalated as Iran rejected a proposal by Oman aimed at resolving control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.