Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Egyptian Port
A drone struck a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, resulting in fires on two vessels. The incident led to the evacuation of crew members and the fire was contained. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Country:
- Egypt
A drone has reportedly struck a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to an initial assessment by maritime security firm Ambrey.
Port services firm Inchcape confirmed fires on two gas tankers, Energos Winter and Gaslog Salem, at the port. The blaze was fueled by the drone's impact on Energos Winter, said three trading sources familiar with the incident.
Emergency measures led to the evacuation of the crew and control of the fire. As of now, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the drone attack.
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