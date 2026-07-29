Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Supply Concerns

Oil prices jumped 7% as renewed airstrikes in the Middle East intensified concerns about supply shortages, with U.S. and Saudi strikes on Iran-backed groups. U.S. crude inventories hit record lows, and further sanctions targeted Iran’s monetization of the Strait of Hormuz. OPEC+ might pause output boosts as prices fluctuate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:37 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Supply Concerns
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Oil prices saw a dramatic rise of 7% as airstrikes resumed in the volatile Middle East region, exacerbating fears of supply shortages. Data from the U.S. government revealed domestic crude inventories had plummeted to their lowest levels in years, further stoking market anxieties.

The escalation followed U.S. and Saudi military strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq, attributed to recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Tensions flared as Iran claimed attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. bases, augmenting uncertainty in the region.

According to energy analysts, the volatile situation is expected to keep oil prices fluctuating between $80 and $100 per barrel in the short term. Meanwhile, OPEC+ is likely to freeze output rises temporarily following a recent production adjustment.

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