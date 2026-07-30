Retaliation in the Middle East: U.S. Strikes Back

The United States executed a series of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday night after Iran targeted U.S. forces with ballistic missiles the previous day. The Pentagon presented these actions as a decisive retaliation.

President Donald Trump vowed a robust response following the missile interception, asserting that U.S. forces would retaliate significantly. The U.S. Central Command characterized the strikes on social media as a powerful counterattack against Iran's attempted aggression.

The American military action, lasting for two hours, targeted multiple sites associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including military command centers and missile and drone facilities. Tensions in the region have been heightened since February's initial incidents, leading to widespread casualties and displacement.