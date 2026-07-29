Erdogan Announces PKK Disbandment Legislation

President Tayyip Erdogan announced that legislation for the disbandment of the PKK will be submitted to parliament soon. The PKK, branded as a terrorist group by Turkey and its allies, decided in May 2025 to disarm following an appeal from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:37 IST
Erdogan Announces PKK Disbandment Legislation
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  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday that legislation targeting the disbandment of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) is imminent, earmarked for submission to parliament in the near future.

The PKK, once an active militant group engaged in a prolonged conflict with the Turkish state and labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, committed in May 2025 to disarm and cease operations. This pivotal decision followed a profound appeal from its incarcerated leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Erdogan shared this update following a cabinet meeting, reflecting a significant shift in the region's political landscape.

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